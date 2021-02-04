Can you still spread COVID-19 even after you’ve been vaccinated?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—With the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, some people may find themselves in mixed-vaccination status households. Could they still spread the virus to their friends and family members?

West Virginia Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh said on Wednesday that if people live together and come in contact all the time, they should be fine being mask-less around each other in their own households.

However, Marsh warned that even vaccinated people should continue to wear masks in public and when they gather with people who do not live in their immediate household.

Since the vaccines aren’t 100% perfect, there’s still a chance of contracting COVID even after being vaccinated. It is also possible for vaccinated people to carry and spread the virus to other people even if they are immune themselves.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.