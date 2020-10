KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Capital High School will be closed due to a positive COVID-19 case.

Kanawha County School officials say students will do remote learning.

As of yesterday, Tuesday, Oct. 20, both George C. Weimer Elementary and Edgewood Elementary schools are closed due to COVID-19 as well, according to KCS officials.

