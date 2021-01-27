Charleston COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) — Local health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine will be on Friday, Jan. 29 between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will host the event.

Officials says vaccine appointments for the first doses of the vaccine will be given to people 65 years old and older who have signed up through the state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will also be available Friday due to a shift in schedule. For those who are due for their second dose but did not receive a call, the health department says to come at the same time of your first-dose appointment.

Officials say free parking for Friday’s vaccination clinic is available at the Coliseum parking garage.