Coronavirus Updates

Charleston COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held on Friday

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Audra Laskey – Kanawha-Charleston Health Department holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents 80 years or older

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) — Local health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine will be on Friday, Jan. 29 between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will host the event.

Officials says vaccine appointments for the first doses of the vaccine will be given to people 65 years old and older who have signed up through the state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system. No walk-ins will be accepted.  

Second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will also be available Friday due to a shift in schedule. For those who are due for their second dose but did not receive a call, the health department says to come at the same time of your first-dose appointment.

Officials say free parking for Friday’s vaccination clinic is available at the Coliseum parking garage.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS