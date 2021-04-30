Charleston ‘thinks small’ to get more COVID-19 shots in arms

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Usually, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department holds large weekly vaccination clinics at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. But now, they’re using a new technique by going into communities and holding small vaccination clinics.

The effort is something KCHD hopes will get more people vaccinated.

The large-scale weekly vaccination clinics at the Convention Center will be put on pause as health officials go out into the communities.

It’s another way to put more shots in arms as cases continue to rise in the Mountain State.

“We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for them. So we’re hopeful if we get into that small community that it allows them the opportunity to not to have to travel so far. It may encourage them to go ahead and participate or if they haven’t gotten their second dose yet to go ahead and take an opportunity to go into their community,” said Monica Mason with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

On Friday, one of those vaccination clinics was held at Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar. Additional clinics and locations will be announced as future dates get closer.