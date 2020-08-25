College student tests positive for COVID-19

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – A Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Southern college officials, the student had been visiting Southern’s Logan campus to use one of their labs. While the college is teaching classes virtually, the labs on campus are open for limited student use. The students who have used the lab have been notified about the exposure of the virus and will be asked to take a COVID-19 test.

College officials say the lab will be closed for two weeks and deep cleaned.

Anyone who visits the campus will be required to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing.

Southern officials say they will be vigilant in ensuring the safety of students and faculty follow procedures.

