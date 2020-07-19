Confirmed COVID cases top 5k in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Positive cases of the coronavirus topped 5,000 this afternoon in the Mountain State, with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirming 5,042 as of 5 p.m.

At least 3,373 West Virginia residents have recovered. WV DHHR reports 100 deaths related to the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (548/19), Boone (61/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), Cabell (222/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (78/0), Hampshire (50/0), Hancock (57/4), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (138/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (268/5), Kanawha (520/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (20/0), Logan (45/0), Marion (134/3), Marshall (82/1), Mason (27/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (72/0), Mineral (71/2), Mingo (53/2), Monongalia (733/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (177/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (90/23), Putnam (111/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (149/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (198/9), Wyoming (7/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories