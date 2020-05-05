Coronavirus in West Virginia: Confirmed cases in Kanawha County decrease

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Tuesday there are 170 (82 active, 88 closed) cases of COVID-19 and 10 associated deaths in Kanawha County as of this afternoon. Since yesterday, two people previously included in the count were found to be residents of other counties.

The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.

Health department officials say this release may not be reflected in State totals reported by the WV Bureau for Public Health due to date and time of release.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories