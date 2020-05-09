Coronavirus in West Virginia: Cumulative percent positive test rate stays at 2.19%

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on May 9, there have been 61,564 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,347 positive, 60,217 negative and 53 deaths.

The state reported residents who have recovered from the virus now stands at 775.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

State confirmed cases per county include: Barbour (7), Berkeley (187), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (182), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (112), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

