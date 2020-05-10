Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR confirmed 54th COVID-19 related death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., on May 10, there have been 62,644 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,360 positive, 61,284 negative and 54 deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the death of a 25-year old female from Berkeley County. “To lose yet another West Virginian, especially one so young, is truly heartbreaking,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
State confirmed cases per county include, Barbour (7), Berkeley (188), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (183), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.
