Coronavirus in West Virginia: Drive-up testing to be held in Nitro

Dr. Sherri Young of the Kanawha County Health Department gives an update on COVID-19 in Kanawha County. April 3, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a community drive-up COVID-19 testing event Wednesday.

The testing will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, at Nitro High School, located at 1300 Park Ave. in Nitro.

“We’re pleased to be offering another opportunity for Kanawha County residents to be tested for COVID-19,” Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

As with previous testing events, day care workers are encouraged to make an appointment for testing, even if they don’t have symptoms.

Health officials also encourage those with symptoms of the disease, including cough, fever, shortness of breath and gastrointestinal issues to make an appointment.

To make an appointment, call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 304-348-1088.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories