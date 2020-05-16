Coronavirus in West Virginia: Federal prison staffer tests positive at McDowell lockup

WELCH, WV (AP) – A staffer at the federal prison in McDowell County has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Data on the federal Bureau of Prisons website Thursday said the employee works at FCI McDowell, a medium-security facility in southern West Virginia with around 1,110 inmates. The case marks another federal prison in the state with reported coronavirus cases.
At least five inmates have tested positive at FCI Gilmer in Glenville after the BOP transferred 124 inmates to the lockup in a bid to ease overcrowding at the agency’s other prisons.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has said he has been told that no additional inmates will be relocated to Gilmer or the federal prison at Hazelton.
