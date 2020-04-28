Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County Commission approves distribution of ‘Hero Pay’ funds

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission voted on how to distribute funds to help municipalities outside Charleston address COVID-19 related expenses, including paying “Hero Pay” for those battling the pandemic from the frontlines.
Commissioner Ben Salango presented the proposed distribution to the Commission.
President Kent Caper says they have a standing committee that includes area business owners, firefighters, police officers and City officials that assist the Commission to distribute funds for emergency responders.
The committee assisted the Commission in determining how best to distribute the funds based on what percentage of the county’s first responders each municipality employs.
The proposed distribution includes:
- South Charleston – $43,224.30
- Nitro – $10,280.37
- St. Albans – $18,457.94
- Dunbar – $10,046.73
- Belle – $6,869.16
- Cedar Grove – $4,635.51
- Marmet – $9,672.90
- Chesapeake – $7,102.80
- East Bank – $3,168.22
- Handley – $1,233.64
- Glasgow – $4,635.51
- Montgomery – $7,102.80
- Pratt – $1,467.29
- Clendenin – $7,102.80
