Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County confirmed COVID cases stays steady

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County stayed steady at 172 Monday.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday there are 83 active and 89 closed cases of the coronavirus as of this afternoon. There are still 10 associated deaths in the county.

Health department officials say these numbers may not be reflected in State totals reported by the WV Bureau for Public Health due to date and time of release.

