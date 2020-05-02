Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County sees new COVID-19 related deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday there are 169 (84 active, 85 closed) cases of COVID-19 and 10 associated deaths in Kanawha County as of this afternoon.

The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.

Disclaimer: This release may not be reflected in State totals reported by the WV Bureau for Public Health due to date and time of release.

