KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Sunday there are 172 (83 active, 89 closed) cases of COVID-19 and 10 associated death in Kanawha County as of this afternoon.
The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.
Disclaimer: This release may not be reflected in State totals reported by the WV Bureau for Public Health due to date and time of release.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- More elective surgeries arrive Monday; hospital CEO says ‘we’re ready’
- 90s kids get ready! Dunkaroos are coming back to store shelves this month
- Truckers protest low pay, ask for government support amid coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: State’s positive COVID test-rate stays under 3%
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County sees small COVID-19 case increase
- Sunday marks 13 years in McCann disappearance
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear reports no state confirmed COVID-related deaths on Sunday
- NRA cutting staff and salaries amid coronavirus pandemic
- Grandfather recovers from COVID-19, turned 82 on ventilator
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 19,914 cases, 1,038 deaths