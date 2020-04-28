Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County shows a decrease in COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday the cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases have decreased to 162 as of this afternoon.

Officials say the decrease from yesterday to today is due to three cases being duplicates or people being residents of other counties.

As of 4:30 p.m., April 28, there are 101 active and 61 closed cases of COVID-19. There are also four COVID-related deaths in the county.

The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.

This release may not be reflected in State totals reported by the WV Bureau for Public Health due to date and time of release.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories