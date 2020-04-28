KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday the cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases have decreased to 162 as of this afternoon.
Officials say the decrease from yesterday to today is due to three cases being duplicates or people being residents of other counties.
As of 4:30 p.m., April 28, there are 101 active and 61 closed cases of COVID-19. There are also four COVID-related deaths in the county.
The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.
This release may not be reflected in State totals reported by the WV Bureau for Public Health due to date and time of release.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County shows a decrease in COVID-19 cases
- Video of Mobile 4-year-old preaching goes viral
- Deputies search for 16-year-old Morgantown girl missing for 19 days
- Coronavirus in Ohio: State walks back reopening face mask protocol from ‘required’ to ‘recommended’
- Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open
- April 28th is National Superhero Day!
- WATCH: President Trump to speak Tuesday about supporting small businesses through Paycheck Protection Program
- WV receiving mask decontamination system, WVU to train public health investigators for contact tracing
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 16,769 cases, 799 deaths reported
- US grapples with when to reopen schools