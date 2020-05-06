Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County shows increase in confirmed cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Wednesday there are 175 (87 active, 88 closed) cases of COVID-19 and 10 associated deaths in Kanawha County as of this afternoon. This is an increase of five since yesterday’s update.

The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.

Health officials say this release may not be reflected in State totals reported by the WV Bureau for Public Health due to date and time of release.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories