Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County shows increase in confirmed cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Wednesday there are 175 (87 active, 88 closed) cases of COVID-19 and 10 associated deaths in Kanawha County as of this afternoon. This is an increase of five since yesterday’s update.
The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.
Health officials say this release may not be reflected in State totals reported by the WV Bureau for Public Health due to date and time of release.
