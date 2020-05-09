Coronavirus in West Virginia: Number of recovered in state nears 800

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10 a.m., on May 9, there have been 60,997 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,335 positive, 59,662 negative and 53 deaths.

The number of Mountain State residents who have recovered from the coronavirus is 761.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County. “As we learn of yet another death to this pandemic, we extend our sincere condolences to this man’s family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

At this time, the cumulative positive percent rate stands at 2.19%.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

State confirmed cases per county include Barbour (7), Berkeley (186), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (2), Fayette (32), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (87), Kanawha (181), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (35), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (5), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data, including minority data. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.

