Coronavirus in West Virginia: Over 850 recovered, state confirms 59th death

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on May 13, there have been 67,110 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,404 positive, 65,706 negative and 59 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County. “As another West Virginian is lost, we remember the family in our thoughts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

A total of 855 West Virginians have recovered from the coronavirus.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

State confirmed cases per county include Barbour (7), Berkeley (196), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (23), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (92), Kanawha (188), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).

