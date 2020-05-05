Coronavirus in West Virginia: Over half of the Mountain State’s COVID cases have recovered

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Over 650 of Mountain State residents that tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., May 5, there have been 55,157 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,242 positive, 53,915 negative and 50 deaths. That’s an increase of four since the department’s 10 a.m. update. The reported Cumulative Positive Test Results currently stands at 2.25%.
According to the dashboard at coronavirus.wv.gov, 667, or almost 55% of cases have recovered.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
State confirmed cases per county include:
- Barbour – 6
- Berkeley – 166
- Boone – 6
- Braxton – 2
- Brooke – 3
- Cabell – 44
- Fayette – 20
- Gilmer – 3
- Grant – 3
- Greenbrier – 7
- Hampshire – 8
- Hancock – 11
- Hardy – 9
- Harrison – 31
- Jackson – 134
- Jefferson – 83
- Kanawha – 170
- Lewis – 4
- Lincoln – 2
- Logan – 14
- Marion – 46
- Marshall – 19
- Mason – 12
- McDowell – 6
- Mercer – 11
- Mineral – 18
- Mingo – 2
- Monongalia – 108
- Monroe – 6
- Morgan – 14
- Nicholas – 8
- Ohio – 34
- Pendleton – 5
- Pleasants – 2
- Pocahontas – 2
- Preston – 13
- Putnam – 27
- Raleigh – 9
- Randolph – 5
- Ritchie – 1
- Roane – 6
- Summers – 1
- Taylor – 9
- Tucker – 4
- Tyler – 3
- Upshur – 5
- Wayne – 91
- Wetzel – 3
- Wirt – 3
- Wood – 42
- Wyoming – 1
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- In-home healthcare workers are afraid of conditions midst COVID-19
- Woman killed by alligator in South Carolina tried to touch it, witness said
- DeWine makes cuts to education, Medicaid to make up budget shortfall due to COVID-19 shutdown
- Ex-convicts excluded from business aid loans
- Some West Virginians say their unemployment was unfairly denied
- Boutique reopening with thankfulness; frontline warriors gifted free merch!
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: Correctional facility focused testing causes leap in state’s positive cases
- Group plans to take effort to feed kids on the road this summer
- TWRA: Kingsport native catches ‘Mack Daddy Musky’ on Nolichucky River
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Over half of the Mountain State’s COVID cases have recovered