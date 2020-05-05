Coronavirus in West Virginia: Over half of the Mountain State’s COVID cases have recovered

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Over 650 of Mountain State residents that tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., May 5, there have been 55,157 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,242 positive, 53,915 negative and 50 deaths. That’s an increase of four since the department’s 10 a.m. update. The reported Cumulative Positive Test Results currently stands at 2.25%.

According to the dashboard at coronavirus.wv.gov, 667, or almost 55% of cases have recovered.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

State confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour – 6

Berkeley – 166

Boone – 6

Braxton – 2

Brooke – 3

Cabell – 44

Fayette – 20

Gilmer – 3

Grant – 3

Greenbrier – 7

Hampshire – 8

Hancock – 11

Hardy – 9

Harrison – 31

Jackson – 134

Jefferson – 83

Kanawha – 170

Lewis – 4

Lincoln – 2

Logan – 14

Marion – 46

Marshall – 19

Mason – 12

McDowell – 6

Mercer – 11

Mineral – 18

Mingo – 2

Monongalia – 108

Monroe – 6

Morgan – 14

Nicholas – 8

Ohio – 34

Pendleton – 5

Pleasants – 2

Pocahontas – 2

Preston – 13

Putnam – 27

Raleigh – 9

Randolph – 5

Ritchie – 1

Roane – 6

Summers – 1

Taylor – 9

Tucker – 4

Tyler – 3

Upshur – 5

Wayne – 91

Wetzel – 3

Wirt – 3

Wood – 42

Wyoming – 1

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories