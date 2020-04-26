Coronavirus in West Virginia: State confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1,044, 34 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., on April 26, there have been 39,063 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,044 positive, 38,019 negative and 34 deaths. The increase in the number of lab reports today is due to the onboarding of electronic lab reporting from a large number of facilities and the receipt of historical negative lab results from those facilities.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 88-year old female from Jackson County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

State confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour – 4

Berkeley – 131

Boone – 2

Braxton – 2

Brooke – 4

Cabell – 38

Calhoun – 1

Fayette – 9

Gilmer – 1

Grant – 2

Greenbrier – 3

Hampshire – 7

Hancock – 7

Hardy – 3

Harrison – 30

Jackson – 126

Jefferson – 71

Kanawha – 152

Lewis – 4

Lincoln – 1

Logan – 12

Marion – 45

Marshall – 10

Mason – 11

McDowell – 6

Mercer – 9

Mineral – 14

Mingo – 2

Monongalia – 99

Monroe – 5

Morgan – 9

Nicholas – 6

Ohio – 26

Pendleton – 3

Pleasants – 2

Preston – 13

Putnam – 17

Raleigh – 8

Randolph – 4

Roane – 3

Summers – 1

Taylor – 6

Tucker – 4

Tyler – 3

Upshur – 4

Wayne – 82

Wetzel – 3

Wirt – 3

Wood – 35

Wyoming – 1

