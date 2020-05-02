Coronavirus in West Virginia: State confirms death in Kanawha County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., on May 2, there have been 49,146 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,169 positive, 47,977 negative and 48 deaths. The cumulative percent of positive test results remains under 3%.

The state also reports over half of the COVID-19 patients reported in the Mountain State’s five counties with the highest reported cases have recovered. According to the information received from coronavirus.wv.gov, 572 of the 1135 reported cases in Kanawha, Berkeley, Jackson, Monongalia and Wayne have recovered.

However, DHHR has confirmed the death of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to the family of this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Even with the new reported death, West Virginia’s COVID-19 related death rate is still under the United States’ average of 5.397%. As of this morning, the state’s death rate is slightly over 4%.

State officials also say although they reported the 47th death reported was a 97-year old male from Putnam County, the Kanawha Charleston Health Department revised the filing of that death report and is now reporting his county of residence as Kanawha County.

State confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour – 5

Berkeley – 155

Boone – 6

Braxton – 2

Brooke – 3

Cabell – 44

Fayette – 14

Gilmer – 2

Grant – 1

Greenbrier – 5

Hampshire – 7

Hancock – 10

Hardy – 6

Harrison – 30

Jackson – 130

Jefferson – 79

Kanawha – 165

Lewis – 4

Lincoln – 2

Logan – 13

Marion – 46

Marshall – 14

Mason – 12

McDowell – 6

Mercer – 10

Mineral – 18

Mingo – 2

Monongalia – 102

Monroe – 5

Morgan – 13

Nicholas – 6

Ohio – 30

Pendleton – 3

Pleasants – 2

Pocahontas – 2

Preston – 13

Putnam – 27

Raleigh – 9

Randolph – 4

Roane – 7

Summers – 1

Taylor – 6

Tucker – 4

Tyler – 3

Upshur – 4

Wayne – 90

Wetzel – 3

Wirt – 3

Wood – 40

Wyoming – 1

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes.

A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.

