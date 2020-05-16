Coronavirus in West Virginia: State confirms 65th COVID-related death

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on May 16, there have been 73,617 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,470 positive, 72,147 negative and 65 deaths.

The Cumulative Percent Positive Test Result rose to 2% Saturday. The number of Mountain State residents who have recovered from the coronavirus also rose to 919.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 89-year old male from Fayette County. “Deepest sympathies are extended to the family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

State confirmed cases per county include, Barbour (7), Berkeley (207), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (1), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (98), Kanawha (206), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (47), Marshall (23), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (27), Mingo (4), Monongalia (115), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (4), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (47), Wyoming (2).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

