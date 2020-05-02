Coronavirus in West Virginia: State reports new COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on May 2, there have been 51,115 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,184 positive, 49,931 negative and 50 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 69-year old female from Kanawha County and a 100-year old female from Monongalia County. “We take the reporting of these deaths very seriously and extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

