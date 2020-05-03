Coronavirus in West Virginia: State shows slight increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., on May 3, it has confirmed 1,191 positive cases of the coronavirus, an increase of only six since the last update. This leaves the positive test result percentage at 2.31%.
According to the Mountain State’s COVID-19 website, over half of the state’s confirmed cases have recovered.
There have been a total of 51,638 laboratory results received for COVID-19. At this time, the amount of COVID-related deaths stands at 50.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
State confirmed cases per county include:
- Barbour – 5
- Berkeley – 159
- Boone – 6
- Braxton – 2
- Brooke – 3
- Cabell – 44
- Fayette – 14
- Gilmer – 2
- Grant – 1
- Greenbrier – 6
- Hampshire – 7
- Hancock – 11
- Hardy – 7
- Harrison – 30
- Jackson – 130
- Jefferson – 81
- Kanawha – 167
- Lewis – 4
- Lincoln – 2
- Logan – 13
- Marion – 46
- Marshall – 16
- Mason – 12
- McDowell – 6
- Mercer – 10
- Mineral – 18
- Mingo – 2
- Monongalia – 105
- Monroe – 5
- Morgan – 13
- Nicholas – 6
- Ohio – 33
- Pendleton – 3
- Pleasants – 2
- Pocahontas – 2
- Preston – 13
- Putnam – 28
- Raleigh – 10
- Randolph – 4
- Roane – 7
- Summers – 1
- Taylor – 7
- Tucker – 4
- Tyler – 3
- Upshur – 4
- Wayne – 89
- Wetzel – 3
- Wirt – 3
- Wood – 41
- Wyoming – 1
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Kanawha County in this report.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Kentucky Troopers seize 90 dogs after receiving cruelty complaints
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: State shows slight increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Coronavirus doesn’t stop California family from celebrating MU grad
- Active Sunday Weather Expected with Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible
- Kanawha County School announce weekly feeding program schedule
- FCI Gilmer inmate tests positive for COVID-19 just days after being transferred
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: State reports new COVID-19 related deaths
- FOUND SAFE: Missing Alabama 6-year-old girl found safe in Kentucky
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County sees new COVID-19 related deaths
- Neighborhood celebrates mailman’s retirement