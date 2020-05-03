Coronavirus in West Virginia: State shows slight increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., on May 3, it has confirmed 1,191 positive cases of the coronavirus, an increase of only six since the last update. This leaves the positive test result percentage at 2.31%.

According to the Mountain State’s COVID-19 website, over half of the state’s confirmed cases have recovered.

There have been a total of 51,638 laboratory results received for COVID-19. At this time, the amount of COVID-related deaths stands at 50.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

State confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour – 5

Berkeley – 159

Boone – 6

Braxton – 2

Brooke – 3

Cabell – 44

Fayette – 14

Gilmer – 2

Grant – 1

Greenbrier – 6

Hampshire – 7

Hancock – 11

Hardy – 7

Harrison – 30

Jackson – 130

Jefferson – 81

Kanawha – 167

Lewis – 4

Lincoln – 2

Logan – 13

Marion – 46

Marshall – 16

Mason – 12

McDowell – 6

Mercer – 10

Mineral – 18

Mingo – 2

Monongalia – 105

Monroe – 5

Morgan – 13

Nicholas – 6

Ohio – 33

Pendleton – 3

Pleasants – 2

Pocahontas – 2

Preston – 13

Putnam – 28

Raleigh – 10

Randolph – 4

Roane – 7

Summers – 1

Taylor – 7

Tucker – 4

Tyler – 3

Upshur – 4

Wayne – 89

Wetzel – 3

Wirt – 3

Wood – 41

Wyoming – 1

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Kanawha County in this report.

