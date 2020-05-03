Coronavirus in West Virginia: State’s positive COVID test-rate stays under 3%

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on May 3, there have been 51,783 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,195 positive, 50,588 negative and 50 deaths.

This is an increase of only four since the state’s 10 a.m. update, leaving West Virginia’s cumulative positive test-rate at 2.31%.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

State confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour – 5

Berkeley – 159

Boone – 6

Braxton – 2

Brooke – 3

Cabell – 44

Fayette – 15

Gilmer – 2

Grant – 1

Greenbrier – 6

Hampshire – 7

Hancock – 11

Hardy – 7

Harrison – 31

Jackson – 130

Jefferson – 81

Kanawha – 167

Lewis – 4

Lincoln – 2

Logan – 13

Marion – 46

Marshall – 16

Mason – 12

McDowell – 6

Mercer – 10

Mineral – 18

Mingo – 2

Monongalia – 105

Monroe – 5

Morgan – 13

Nicholas – 6

Ohio – 33

Pendleton – 3

Pleasants – 2

Pocahontas – 2

Preston – 13

Putnam – 28

Raleigh – 11

Randolph – 4

Ritchie – 1

Roane – 7

Summers – 1

Taylor – 7

Tucker – 4

Tyler – 3

Upshur – 4

Wayne – 89

Wetzel – 3

Wirt – 3

Wood – 41

Wyoming – 1

The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

