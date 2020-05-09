Coronavirus in West Virginia: Three more daycare workers test positive for COVID-19 at Kanawha drive-up clinics

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Saturday announced three more daycare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at drive-up clinics held by KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

The workers are from three facilities: Zion Child Development Center in Charleston, My Family Preschool and Childcare Center in Hurricane and the Ben Franklin Child Care Center in Dunbar.

Zion Child Development Center has been closed to deep clean and may be able to reopen again next week. My Family Preschool and Childcare Center and the Ben Franklin Childcare Center have been closed during the duration of the pandemic and remain closed.

“We hate that there have been positive cases, but this underscores the need to test our daycare workers,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of KCHD. “We encourage those who work in day care centers to come to our drive-up clinics and get tested.”

Drive-up clinics are scheduled from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, May 11 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 708 First Street, Montgomery, Tuesday, May 12, at Schoenbaum Center, 1701 5th Ave, Charleston and Wednesday, May 13, West Virginia State Student Union parking lot Washington Avenue, Institute.

Call 304-348-1088 to make an appointment.

