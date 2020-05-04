Coronavirus in West Virginia: Wellness facilities, drive-in theaters allowed to reopen next Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Fitness centers and drive-in movie theaters will be allowed to re-open next week under Week 3 phase of the Governor’s reopening plan: West Virginia Strong – The Comeback.
Following his latest daily COVID-19 press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced today wellness facilities supervised by licensed professionals and drive-in movie theaters will be among the next wave of businesses permitted to reopen Monday, May 11.
Additional guidance documents for gyms and fitness centers and drive-in movie theaters have been released for these businesses to ensure they are reopening in the safest manner possible for all West Virginians.
The Governor’s Office will announce when businesses in Weeks 4-6 will be able to reopen as soon as possible. Additional guidance on reopening will be made available for each of these businesses at that time.
