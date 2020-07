CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 19 new COVID-19 cases are reported Thursday in Kanawha County, bringing the total to 495 in the county.

This total is a rise from 476 cases on Wednesday and 444 cases on Tuesday.

Only Berkeley County has more cases, with the last DHHR total reporting 536 in that eastern panhandle county.

#BREAKING– Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says there are now over 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to this church.@WOWK13News https://t.co/UHSicPgxaD — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) July 16, 2020

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.