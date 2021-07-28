COVID-19 cases continue to rise in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is continuing to experience an increase in COVID-19 cases, with 1,758 currently active cases.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for July 28, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), 196 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s total to 166,493 cases since the pandemic began. Three new deaths have been reported since Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 2,939.

Hospitalizations have also increased from 111 to 127 overnight due to complications with the virus. Of those patients, 53 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

The state’s current daily percent positivity rate of COVID-19 is 3.62% with a cumulative rate of 4.93%.

As of Wednesday, July 28, 67.8% of eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 56.3% of those eligible have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

For more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

More counties in the state are moving out of green on the County Alert System map. Marshall joined Webster County as an orange county, with Taylor County joining Ohio, Harrison, Putnam, Wyoming in gold.

West Virginia County Alert System map for July 27, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)



Counties in yellow include Kanawha, Jackson, Wood, Mason, Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Boone, Nicholas, Braxton, Pocahontas, Wetzel, Tyler, Brooke, Hancock Jefferson and Berkeley.

The remaining 31 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,536), Berkeley (13,029), Boone (2,201), Braxton (1,047), Brooke (2,269), Cabell (9,049), Calhoun (403), Clay (544), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,629), Gilmer (893), Grant (1,320), Greenbrier (2,921), Hampshire (1,939), Hancock (2,870), Hardy (1,591), Harrison (6,321), Jackson (2,293), Jefferson (4,855), Kanawha (15,663), Lewis (1,346), Lincoln (1,615), Logan (3,332), Marion (4,745), Marshall (3,590), Mason (2,123), McDowell (1,661), Mercer (5,273), Mineral (3,010), Mingo (2,808), Monongalia (9,493), Monroe (1,238), Morgan (1,267), Nicholas (1,951), Ohio (4,368), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (963), Pocahontas (689), Preston (2,975), Putnam (5,445), Raleigh (7,163), Randolph (2,884), Ritchie (772), Roane (671), Summers (870), Taylor (1,322), Tucker (550), Tyler (759), Upshur (2,021), Wayne (3,223), Webster (593), Wetzel (1,417), Wirt (469), Wood (8,033), Wyoming (2,102).