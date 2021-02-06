COVID-19 cases drop in WV, but more vaccines are needed

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) — “21-hundred great West Virginians. Oooh, wee. Man-oh-man,” said Governor Justice.

At his Friday briefing, Governor Jim Justice choked with emotion as he announced the state’s 21-hundredth coronavirus death. There were 597 new cases since Thursday and 20 additional deaths. If there was one bright spot, it’s that active cases have dropped sharply, now down below 18,000.

“That number continues to fall and that is great, great stuff. The number of daily active cases in West Virginia has now gone down 20 straight days, and that’s really good,” said Justice.

The state continues to ramp up its vaccinations. More than 100,000 West Virginians over the age of 65 have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 34,000 received their second dose.

“We’re in a race to vaccinate those who have the greatest chance of dying, and the greatest chance of being hospitalized,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer (Ret.), WV Joint Inter-Agency COVID Task Force.

It was also announced Friday that the latest CARES Act would provide $200 million more to feed students at home and schools, with funds being added to their families’ EBT cards.

It is widely hoped that the federal Food And Drug Administration will approve the latest vaccine from Johnson and Johnson, which could be available in the next week or so.