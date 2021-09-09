COVID-19 cases in Clay County raising concern

CLAY, WV (WOWK) One of the counties in West Virginia raising particular concern is Clay County. During his briefing Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice pointed out that the entire county school system there is shut down due to COVID-19.

“There are 68 school outbreaks in 31 counties. Ten schools and one entire county, Clay, are closed due to COVID,” Justice said.

Some people in the community say the situation is difficult for children.

“When we shut down last year it really had a toll on our kids and they just want to be back,” said longtime Clay County resident Frank Kleman. “But the only thing is they have to be smart when they come back and wear a mask and I think they will because I think they understand it.”

Clay County schools is one of the school systems in the state requiring face coverings.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 3,686 people in Clay County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 3,179 are fully vaccinated.

The population of the county is 8,508.

“There’s people around here that don’t want to get vaccinated. They don’t think it works,” said resident Clarence Ramsey.

Justice said Clay County residents need to take precautions.

“We hate it like crazy what is going on with this pandemic raging in Clay County right now,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of folks in Clay County right now that probably need to get vaccinated and absolutely without any question we need to be able to get our kids back to school.”

Leaders of the popular Golden Delicious Festival in Clay County announced Wednesday on social media that the event set for later this month has been canceled because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases there.