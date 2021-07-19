COVID-19 cases spike in West Virginia; worse across the nation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — By all accounts, vaccination rates have leveled off across the nation. A certain percentage of people are dug in, refusing to get the shots for a variety of reasons.

Medical experts say that’s why the nation has seen a 158% increase in positive cases over the past month. West Virginia has seen 244 new cases since Friday and now has 1,115 active cases. That’s up 233 in the past 10 days.

“It has now become a disease of the unvaccinated. People need to get their COVID vaccinations. THey’re readily available now. It’s not like it was a year ago or even six months ago, when vaccines were at a premium. They’re available in most pharmacies,” said John Law, of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

But it isn’t just a health issue.

Financial markets tanked Monday over global concerns the pandemic was surging again. In the U.S., the Dow Jones was down by more than 900 at one point. A financial advisor says people should not panic, just keep their investments diverse, especially if they are not close to retirement.

“We’re always harvesting gains, keep balance in the portfolio, to manage it long term. Rather than try to pick and choose the winner for the next week, or month or quarter,” said John Burdette, of Fourth Avenue Financial.

Concerns about the growing Delta variant of COVID-19 are fueling a lot of health and financial uncertainties.

As an incentive, the governor’s office is reminding people there are three more ‘Do it for Baby Dog’ lottery drawings, including three chances to be an instant millionaire. But you must be vaccinated to qualify.