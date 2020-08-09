COVID-19 claims 8 more lives in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV – The Mountain State has recorded another eight deaths related to the coronavirus, a new daily record for the state.

However, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said the deaths occurred over the course of the last few weeks but were not reported due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department. A total of 11 individuals have died from the Princeton Health Care Center; three of these deaths were previously reported by DHHR.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of eight individuals from Mercer County from the Princeton Health Care Center. Those who died include an 80-year old female, an 87-year old female, an 86-year old female, a 79-year old female, a 91-year old male, a 78-year old female, an 89-year old female, and a 76-year old male.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of these eight West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to these families during their time of grief.”

DHHR reports as of 10 a.m., Aug. 9, there have been 322,914 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,694 total cases and 139 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (669/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (391/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (148/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (218/3), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (287/7), Kanawha (922/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (228/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (127/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (61/1), Mercer (196/0), Mineral (119/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (922/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (27/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (265/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (12/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (246/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (11/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (206/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (235/12), Wyoming (31/0).

