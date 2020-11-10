COVID-19 claims another 16 West Virginia lives

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials report 16 new deaths in West Virginia, bringing the state’s total to 546.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 96-year-old female from Boone County, a 75-year-old female from Boone County, a 92-year old male from Wetzel County, a 47-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 79-year-old female from Boone County, a 65-year-old male from Preston County, a 65-year-old male from Marshall County, an 85-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 79-year-old female from Fayette County, an 85-year-old female from Putnam County, an 81-year-old female from Ohio County, a 78-year-old male from Hancock County, a 72-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old female from Kanawha County, and an 88-year-old female from Summers County.

WV DHHR also is reporting 334 news cases today. The state has 29,316 total COVID-19 cases, with 26,311 and 3,005 probable cases. Among these COVID-19 cases, 7,271 are active cases. At least 21,499 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia’s cumulative positivity rate is 3.07% with a daily percent rate of 4.86%.

Mingo County remains in red after nearly two weeks on the County Alert System map.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county:Barbour (233), Berkeley (1,965), Boone (468), Braxton (90), Brooke (305), Cabell (1,863), Calhoun (41), Clay (75), Doddridge (82), Fayette (857), Gilmer (119), Grant (219), Greenbrier (264), Hampshire (184), Hancock (296), Hardy (125), Harrison (786), Jackson (463), Jefferson (770), Kanawha (4,245), Lewis (168), Lincoln (312), Logan (853), Marion (495), Marshall (619), Mason (207), McDowell (175), Mercer (931), Mineral (371), Mingo (767), Monongalia (2,566), Monroe (282), Morgan (182), Nicholas (225), Ohio (828), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (77), Preston (280), Putnam (1,174), Raleigh (1,000), Randolph (500), Ritchie (72), Roane (123), Summers (178), Taylor (187), Tucker (71), Tyler (89), Upshur (314), Wayne (700), Webster (43), Wetzel (282), Wirt (59), Wood (1,166), Wyoming (443).

The WV DHHR is hosting several free COVID-19 testing is available today 17 counties, including:

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Central Hampshire Park, Central Hampshire Park Road, Augusta, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Kanawha Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston WV (flu shots offered)

Lewis County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, SJMH at Market Place, 546 Marketplace, Weston, WV

Lincoln County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, West Hamlin Food Fair, 11 Lincoln Plaza, West Hamlin, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Street, Moundsville, WV 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Cornerstone Christian Center, 891 Dingess Road, Dingess, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson, WV (At the Tent)

Monroe County

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 200 Health Center Drive, Union WV (Call ­­­­­304-772-3064 for appointment)

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Monroe Health Center Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown WV (Call 304-753-4336 for appointment)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department, 115 Brown Ave, Kingwood, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Denver Church, 5174 South Preston Highway, Tunnelton, WV

Putnam County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Randolph County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Randolph County Health Department Parking Lot, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Tyler County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Avenue, Sistersville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4 th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Avenue, Paden City, WV 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Wyoming County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Southern WV Community and Technical College, 128 College Drive, Saulsville, WV

1:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

