COVID-19 Cumulative Positive Percent Rate stays under 2%

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m., on June 7, there have been 111,639 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,138 total cases and 84 deaths. This is an increase of only two positive cases since the state’s last update.

At least 1,449 West Virginians have recovered from the coronavirus.

The Cumulative Percent Positive Rate stayed below 2% this morning, at 1.92%. The Daily Percent Positive Rate currently stands at 0.53%.

State confirmed cases per county (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) includes:

Barbour (8/0)

Berkeley (329/14)

Boone (11/0)

Braxton (2/0)

Brooke (4/1)

Cabell (68/2)

Calhoun (2/0)

Clay (7/0)

Fayette (54/0)

Gilmer (10/0)

Grant (11/1)

Greenbrier (9/0)

Hampshire (34/0)

Hancock (18/2)

Hardy (40/0)

Harrison (39/1)

Jackson (138/0)

Jefferson (199/5)

Kanawha (234/3)

Lewis (8/0)

Lincoln (5/0)

Logan (20/0)

Marion (51/2)

Marshall (30/1)

Mason (15/0)

McDowell (6/0)

Mercer (13/0)

Mineral (49/2)

Mingo (6/2)

Monongalia (127/13)

Monroe (7/1)

Morgan (18/1)

Nicholas (8/0)

Ohio (48/0)

Pendleton (11/2)

Pleasants (3/1)

Pocahontas (20/1)

Preston (19/5)

Putnam (38/1)

Raleigh (17/1)

Randolph (132/0)

Ritchie (1/0)

Roane (9/0)

Summers (1/0)

Taylor (8/1)

Tucker (6/0)

Tyler (3/0)

Upshur (6/1)

Wayne (103/0)

Wetzel (9/0)

Wirt (4/0)

Wood (51/3)

Wyoming (2/0)

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

