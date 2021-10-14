COVID-19 deaths surpass 4,000 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 9,904 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

50 more deaths have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 4,048.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old male from Logan County, a 40-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 77-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, a 48-year old female from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old male from Roane County, an 84-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old male from Wayne County, a 79-year old male from Preston County, a 53-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Randolph County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Hancock County, a 41-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 53-year old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 53-year old male from Mingo County, a 66-year old male from Wood County, an 85-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 51-year old male from Pendleton County, a 68-year old male from Pendleton County, a 66-year old male from Mingo County, a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, a 64-year old female from Pleasants County, a 60-year old male from Lewis County, a 41-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Lewis County, an 84-year old female from Mingo County, a 73-year old female from Mingo County, a 51-year old male from Mineral County, a 39-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Preston County, a 57-year old female from Marion County, a 96-year old female from Harrison County, a 59-year old male from Preston County, a 101-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Jackson County, a 43-year old female from Summers County, a 38-year old male from Randolph County, a 43-year old female from Berkeley County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 25-year old male from Cabell County, and a 79-year old female from Pleasants County.

“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy, and we offer our sincere condolences to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and those around you.”

829 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 239 of them are in the ICU, and 175 are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (88), Berkeley (660), Boone (148), Braxton (62), Brooke (67), Cabell (464), Calhoun (37), Clay (43), Doddridge (63), Fayette (217), Gilmer (43), Grant (66), Greenbrier (142), Hampshire (145), Hancock (157), Hardy (73), Harrison (676), Jackson (221), Jefferson (202), Kanawha (848), Lewis (118), Lincoln (141), Logan (150), Marion (478), Marshall (182), Mason (120), McDowell (138), Mercer (329), Mineral (186), Mingo (152), Monongalia (328), Monroe (53), Morgan (93), Nicholas (191), Ohio (176), Pendleton (25), Pleasants (25), Pocahontas (32), Preston (280), Putnam (336), Raleigh (377), Randolph (83), Ritchie (65), Roane (83), Summers (21), Taylor (99), Tucker (28), Tyler (35), Upshur (116), Wayne (219), Webster (65), Wetzel (77), Wirt (45), Wood (474), Wyoming (162).