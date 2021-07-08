COVID-19 Delta variant case detected in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a case of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Kanawha County.

The individual in Kanawha County is said to be 33 years old, unvaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. They have not been hospitalized.

“The Delta variant is in Kanawha County,” said Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We know it is highly contagious. This is an opportunity for those who have not been vaccinated or who have received only one dose of vaccines requiring two doses, to get vaccinated.”

This brings the current number of Delta variant cases in West Virginia to 15. Previously, the variant had been reported in Berkeley, Hampshire, Marion and Monongalia counties.