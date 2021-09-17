COVID-19 hospitalizations, active cases set new record highs in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) reported that there have been 3,664,554 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 219,439 total cases and 3,370 deaths in the state of West Virginia as of Friday, September 17, 2021.

57 COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Friday.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Clay County, a 95-year old male from Monongalia County, an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 61-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Tucker County, a 70-year old female from Barbour County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 45-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Morgan County, a 63-year old male from Harrison County, a 70-year old male from Mercer County, a 50-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 47-year old male from Mercer County, a 56-year old male from Monongalia County, a 54-year old male from Wayne County, a 59-year old female from Barbour County, an 84-year old female from Mingo County, an 80-year old male from Lincoln County, an 89-year old female from Monongalia County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 73-year old female from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Wirt County, an 83-year old male from Brooke County, a 77-year old male from Monongalia County, a 63-year old female from Mason County, a 52-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Mercer County, a 50-year old female from Randolph County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Wetzel County, a 49-year old male from Cabell County, an 84-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 63-year old female from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 71-year old male from Logan County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 52-year old female from Wayne County, a 99-year old female from Monongalia County, an 81-year old male from Mercer County, a 43-year old male from Berkeley County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Summers County, an 83-year old male from Morgan County, a 68-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 49-year old male from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Pleasants County, a 62-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Wayne County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Preston County, a 58-year old male from Raleigh County, and an 88-year old female from Mineral County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, I urge you to schedule your COVID vaccine today.”

905 people in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19, 278 are in the ICU, and 166 are on ventilators.

30,234 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the past seven days, and 64.6% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Breakthrough cases remain low with only 9,111 in the state of West Virginia (0.97% of total cases).

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2,249), Berkeley (15,684), Boone (2,871), Braxton (1,602), Brooke (2,701), Cabell (12,485), Calhoun (753), Clay (967), Doddridge (934), Fayette (4,879), Gilmer (1,118), Grant (1,741), Greenbrier (4,028), Hampshire (2,518), Hancock (3,400), Hardy (2,054), Harrison (8,315), Jackson (2,992), Jefferson (5,805), Kanawha (20,333), Lewis (2,238), Lincoln (2,205), Logan (4,466), Marion (6,098), Marshall (4,559), Mason (2,961), McDowell (2,256), Mercer (7,059), Mineral (3,807), Mingo (3,772), Monongalia (11,067), Monroe (1,812), Morgan (1,676), Nicholas (2,795), Ohio (5,334), Pendleton (972), Pleasants (1,206), Pocahontas (927), Preston (3,849), Putnam (7,148), Raleigh (9,474), Randolph (4,304), Ritchie (1,137), Roane (1,048), Summers (1,168), Taylor (1,759), Tucker (835), Tyler (1,127), Upshur (3,254), Wayne (4,463), Webster (854), Wetzel (2,076), Wirt (648), Wood (10,672), Wyoming (2,984).