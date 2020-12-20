COVID-19 Hospitalizations show signs of decline; daily spread continues to increase in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the Mountain State show signs of decline but the virus is still spreading in West Virginia.

As of Sunday, Dec. 20, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 693 people are currently hospitalized — yesterday’s report showed 730 people hospitalized. More positive signs of a decrease show 174 people are currently in the intensive care unit, — a drop of four since yesterday.

There are 79 people are on ventilators, a increase by three since yesterday.

However, despite the reduction in hospitalizations, signs of the spread continue to grow. The daily positivity rate increased from 7.91% to 9.40% in just over a day. The cumulative percent positivity rate is 4.35%, a small increase from yesterday’s 4.32%.

State health officials also report 1,127 new COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, bringing the total number of cases to 72,342 cases. Of the total number of cases, 22,634 are currently active cases.

The WV DHHR says six people have died in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19, including a 57-year-old male from Randolph County, a 72-year-old female from Taylor County, an 84-year-old male Marion County, an 86-year-old male from Grant County, an 81-year-old female from Kanawha County, and a 72-year-old female from Grant County.

West Virginia has lost 1,128 people since the start of the outbreak.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (608), Berkeley (5,193), Boone (911), Braxton (223), Brooke (1,169), Cabell (4,451), Calhoun (115), Clay (230), Doddridge (203), Fayette (1,495), Gilmer (272), Grant (651), Greenbrier (1,131), Hampshire (810), Hancock (1,546), Hardy (622), Harrison (2,377), Jackson (1,007), Jefferson (2,054), Kanawha (7,666), Lewis (398), Lincoln (641), Logan (1,389), Marion (1,443), Marshall (1,781), Mason (897), McDowell (809), Mercer (2,177), Mineral (1,989), Mingo (1,214), Monongalia (4,668), Monroe (542), Morgan (534), Nicholas (566), Ohio (2,214), Pendleton (221), Pleasants (285), Pocahontas (315), Preston (1,296), Putnam (2,643), Raleigh (2,327), Randolph (983), Ritchie (287), Roane (253), Summers (358), Taylor (572), Tucker (271), Tyler (282), Upshur (710), Wayne (1,481), Webster (121), Wetzel (588), Wirt (175), Wood (4,163), Wyoming (1,015).

The WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing pop-up events are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21, in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Clay, Hardy, Logan, Mineral, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.