COVID-19 in WV update: Active cases fall below 4k

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there have been 2,939,109 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 162,232 total cases and 2,813 deaths as of June 4, 2021.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Mercer County, a 66-year old male from Monongalia County, a 54-year old male from Nicholas County, a 40-year old female from Kanawha County, 62-year old male from Taylor County, and a 93-year old male from Barbour County.

“With summer around the corner, vaccination is the key to a return to normal times with family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Make time today to schedule a COVID vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,503), Berkeley (12,732), Boone (2,149), Braxton (989), Brooke (2,232), Cabell (8,819), Calhoun (372), Clay (539), Doddridge (628), Fayette (3,524), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,296), Greenbrier (2,863), Hampshire (1,910), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,557), Harrison (6,052), Jackson (2,213), Jefferson (4,759), Kanawha (15,368), Lewis (1,270), Lincoln (1,559), Logan (3,229), Marion (4,579), Marshall (3,522), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,602), Mercer (5,076), Mineral (2,948), Mingo (2,702), Monongalia (9,358), Monroe (1,187), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,862), Ohio (4,291), Pendleton (721), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,937), Putnam (5,293), Raleigh (6,987), Randolph (2,800), Ritchie (753), Roane (651), Summers (847), Taylor (1,256), Tucker (547), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,942), Wayne (3,167), Webster (533), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (451), Wood (7,902), Wyoming (2,027).

Some delays may be experienced in reporting as local health departments communicate with the DHHR. Local case surveillance may reveal that some individuals may have been tested outside their home counties or even their home states. Cases like these could cause some discrepancies in reporting, which is the case of Boone, Grant, Mason, Morgan and Wayne counties in the latest report.

Residents 12 years and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, and Wayne counties.