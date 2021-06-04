COVID-19 in WV update: Active cases fall below 4k

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there have been 2,939,109 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 162,232 total cases and 2,813 deaths as of June 4, 2021.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Mercer County, a 66-year old male from Monongalia County, a 54-year old male from Nicholas County, a 40-year old female from Kanawha County, 62-year old male from Taylor County, and a 93-year old male from Barbour County.
“With summer around the corner, vaccination is the key to a return to normal times with family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Make time today to schedule a COVID vaccine.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,503), Berkeley (12,732), Boone (2,149), Braxton (989), Brooke (2,232), Cabell (8,819), Calhoun (372), Clay (539), Doddridge (628), Fayette (3,524), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,296), Greenbrier (2,863), Hampshire (1,910), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,557), Harrison (6,052), Jackson (2,213), Jefferson (4,759), Kanawha (15,368), Lewis (1,270), Lincoln (1,559), Logan (3,229), Marion (4,579), Marshall (3,522), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,602), Mercer (5,076), Mineral (2,948), Mingo (2,702), Monongalia (9,358), Monroe (1,187), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,862), Ohio (4,291), Pendleton (721), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,937), Putnam (5,293), Raleigh (6,987), Randolph (2,800), Ritchie (753), Roane (651), Summers (847), Taylor (1,256), Tucker (547), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,942), Wayne (3,167), Webster (533), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (451), Wood (7,902), Wyoming (2,027).
Some delays may be experienced in reporting as local health departments communicate with the DHHR. Local case surveillance may reveal that some individuals may have been tested outside their home counties or even their home states. Cases like these could cause some discrepancies in reporting, which is the case of Boone, Grant, Mason, Morgan and Wayne counties in the latest report.
Residents 12 years and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, and Wayne counties.
|Barbour County
|9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
|1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
|Berkeley County
|10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
|10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
|Grant County
|11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
|Jefferson County
|10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
|12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
|Lincoln County
|9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
|Logan County
|12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV
|Marshall County
|12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
|Mineral County
|10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
|Monongalia County
|9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
|Morgan County
|11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
|Wayne County
|10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV