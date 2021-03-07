COVID-19 numbers continue to drop in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia health officials continue to report declining COVID-19 numbers throughout the state.

WV COVID-19 data as of March 7, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

On Sunday, March 7, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms two new COVID-19 deaths and reports 155 new cases.

Health officials confirm the deaths of an 86-year-old woman from Mason County and a 68-year-old man from Berkeley County.

West Virginia has reported 2,325 total deaths related to the virus.

DHHR officials also say there have been 133,445 total COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic started. Of the total number of cases, 5,737 cases are currently active. 179 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 40 in intensive care and 26 people on ventilators.

125,383 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19.

Health officials say 216,937 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 339,346 people in the state have received their first shot. West Virginians can pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System Map for March 7, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Changes on today’s COVID-19 County Alert System map includes:

Ohio, Marshall and McDowell counties moved from green to yellow.

Wetzel County moved from orange to gold.

Cabell County moved from yellow to green.

Barbour County moved from yellow to gold.

Berkeley County moved from gold to orange.

West Virginia has 34 green counties, eight yellow counties, seven gold counties, and eight orange counties.

The DHHR says the release of the daily numbers was delayed due to technical difficulties.

Number of confirmed cases per county: Barbour (1,263), Berkeley (9,820), Boone (1,614), Braxton (784), Brooke (2,033), Cabell (7,905), Calhoun (231), Clay (381), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,719), Gilmer (719), Grant (1,093), Greenbrier (2,431), Hampshire (1,548), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,287), Harrison (4,901), Jackson (1,678), Jefferson (3,668), Kanawha (12,226), Lewis (1,055), Lincoln (1,238), Logan (2,731), Marion (3,715), Marshall (3,059), Mason (1,792), McDowell (1,379), Mercer (4,253), Mineral (2,590), Mingo (2,147), Monongalia (8,175), Monroe (967), Morgan (938), Nicholas (1,200), Ohio (3,665), Pendleton (620), Pleasants (806), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,572), Putnam (4,290), Raleigh (4,821), Randolph (2,412), Ritchie (626), Roane (505), Summers (703), Taylor (1,087), Tucker (508), Tyler (630), Upshur (1,713), Wayne (2,603), Webster (330), Wetzel (1,087), Wirt (359), Wood (7,154), Wyoming (1,754).