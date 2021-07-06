COVID-19 numbers improve in WV, but variant concerns linger

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Overall, the number of positive COVID cases continues to drop in the Mountain State.

There are now fewer than 1,100 active cases, with only 66 people hospitalized. 77% of people age 65 and older are fully vaccinated. But of people age 12 and older, only 54% are fully vaccinated, and most of those without shots are the youngest.

“The young people out there are the ones that are dragging their feet. You know the sun is shining, they’re out of school, all’s good in the world and everything. And yet they don’t really realize they could be the transmitters that could be passing this on,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

There will be another $1 million winner drawn in the vaccination lottery Wednesday, but you have to have a least one dose before you can sign up.

Meanwhile, health officials are concerned about the Delta variant of COVID-19. West Virginia has held steady with 12 confirmed cases for the past week, but the Delta variant is responsible for 40 of all new COVID-19 cases nationwide.

“The Delta variant is more infectious. It is transmitted easier. It is much more severe than the United Kingdom variants. And that’s the reason why we are so focused at trying to help all West Virginians choose vaccination,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

As of today, 53 West Virginia counties are green, and two are yellow, marking low levels of COVID transmission.

West Virginia has passed another milestone. As of today, more than one million residents have had at least one dose of vaccine.

That’s nearly two-thirds of those who are eligible.

