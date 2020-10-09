COVID-19 numbers spike again; more testing called for

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia logged 382 new positive cases, in just one day. Nationally there were 56-thousand new cases, in the past day which is a record. Because of this, West Virginia is again ramping up its testing numbers and locations. On Thursday, the Mountain State tested more than 7-thousand people and wants to expand that even higher:

“A small group of people, five to nine percent of people, who are infected with CVID-19, can spread to 80 percent of everyone else. And these people often, again, spread before they have symptoms,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

The governor also announced today there is new funding for people who buy food with “SNAP” benefits. They will once again be able to double what they buy at farmers’ markets across West Virginia. In another big development, Governor Justice announced that bars in Monongalia County… which is green on the state map… will again be able to open on Tuesday, with the necessary precautions.

“Bars that do’;t enforce these guidelines Where we see a bunch of people packed in with no mask wearing including lines outside of your bar, you will be shut down again,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Meanwhile, the next color-coded map which will dictate the guidance for county schools, will be released at 5pm Saturday.

“The governor recognizes parents may be conflicted about the color-coded maps. While they might live in a yellow or gold county, their kids might be in a school having an outbreak. The governor says parents should use their best judgement, and allow their children to learn from home, if they wish,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

As part of West Virginia’s ramped up testing, it was announced today that Walgreens and Fruth pharmacies with drive up locations, will soon be offering COVID-19 testing.

