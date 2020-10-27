COVID-19 outbreak at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center with 127 cases among staff and residents.

According to the DHHR’s officials website, 87 residents and 40 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Three deaths were also reported. State health officials consider this an “active outbreak”.

13 News has requested a statement from the facility owners, but they haven’t responded.

