COVID-19 reaches several more record highs in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers continue to spin, seemingly out of control, as there weren’t many bright spots in Governor Justice’s briefing. The state had nearly 2,400 positive cases in the past day, a new pandemic record. There are now more than 24,000 active cases, and that also broke a record. We are now past 1,500 Delta variant cases, again the highest number yet. Most of the cases have one thing in common:

“We know that people in the hospital, about 85% of our hospitalized patients are not vaccinated. 90% of our ICU patients are not vaccinated. 91-to-93% of our people on ventilators, not vaccinated,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

As vaccination and testing clinics continue across the Mountain State, the governor announced that 4,800 more people got their shots since he briefed the media on Wednesday. But sadly, the governor also had to read the gender and home county of the 38 people who’ve died from COVID-19 these past two days.

“We offer up our prayers to all those, and our prayers to all of us that we just quickly, quickly realize that going unvaccinated is really, really making a big mistake,” said Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia.

The governor says 51 of 55 county school districts in the state have now issued their own mask mandates. The only ones that have not are Putnam, Mingo, Ohio and Pocahontas counties, and he has no plans to make them.

Governor Justice says that West Virginia has enough vaccines to start giving anyone over age 60 their third shot if they want one. But the Biden Administration is still saying the only ones who qualify for the shot, are people who are immunocompromised.