COVID-19 recovery numbers rise, active cases drop in Kanawha County

by: Ashley Haycraft

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The number of active COVID-19 cases has decreased significantly as the number of recovery cases has increased in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says of the 11,190 total COVID-19 cases, 1,599 are considered active cases. This is also a drop by 100 cases since Friday, Jan. 29.

A total of 9,357 Kanawha County residents have recovered from the virus, an increase of 156.

The total number of deaths in Kanawha County remains at 234.

Kanawha is currently in orange on the County Alert System map.

