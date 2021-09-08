COVID-19 surge could last two more weeks in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice announced at his Wednesday coronavirus briefing, that West Virginia now has the fastest acceleration rate for new cases, of any state in the nation.

In the past day, West Virginia has logged 1,352 new positive cases. There are now more than 22,215 active cases here. And 18% of all people tested yesterday were positive, a rate we have not seen since last December.

Medical experts say COVID-19 can spread to the unvaccinated like a wildfire.

“If you have enough dry timber and have too few number of fire walls, that fire can start to consume more and more of the forest at risk, and start to enjoin to create one raging fire,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Of particular concern is that about one-fourth of all new cases are in children under the age of 18. This is adding to the strain on the health care system across the Mountain State. Intensive care and ventilator cases are at record highs, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID is on track to break a record this week as well. Again the Governor is urging people to get vaccinated and voluntarily wear masks in close-knit situations.

“We have to play the very best odds we can play in life, and in everything we do, just about. With all that, if you get vaccinated, it is absolutely painless, and it is incredibly safe and it is unbelievably protective,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

State health officials believe the current surge could reach its peak in the next 5 to 14 days.

Justice says in the past week, 1,000 more West Virginians have been vaccinated. He says that is good, but still not good enough.