COVID-19 testing after Thanksgiving

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – In West Virginia today, state health officials announced nearly 800 new positive COVID-19 cases and an additional six deaths.

As COVID-19 cases across the Mountain state continue to spike, one local county has recently seen a drop in their percentage of positive cases.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Jackson County moved into the yellow zone on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 map, with a positivity rate lower than four percent.

Today health officials participated in another day of free testing in Ripley in hopes of keeping numbers low.

“We’ve had 75 patients here so far. So, a lot of people interested in getting tested today,” said Jackson County Health Official, John Snyder.

There was a common reason why many people came to get tested.

“I grew up in Ripley and lived here. So, I decided to come back and get tested post-holidays, just to be extra safe,” said Charleston resident, Alyssa Ballard.

Holiday get togethers this week have already impacted some businesses in Jackson County.

“So, we had a couple of employees where I work test positive. So just as a precautionary, we decided to go ahead and get tested today. Just to make sure when we returned to work, we are all healthy,” said Ripley resident, Melissa Kerns.

“A lot of people are concerned. A lot of people are gathering for Thanksgiving and they are worried about if they could be positive or have had contacts,” said Snyder.

Snyder says the county has enough materials for a week of testing in the wake of the Thanksgiving weekend. He says despite the long hours, his co-workers are staying positive.

“People in my health department work day and night with 18-hour days trying to keep up with the cases. We have worked our tails off, but everyone’s morale is high. If we do our best, we will all get through this if we all work together,” said Snyder.