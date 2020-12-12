COVID-19 trial vaccines available in our region

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time, West Virginians have the option to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as part of a clinical study.

The West Virginia Research Institute in South Charleston needs one-thousand participants to test the AstraZeneca investigational COVID-19 vaccine in its final step before FDA approval.

This study is part of a national research effort to help find a permanent solution to a deadly problem.

Dr. Rola Gharib-Rucker with West Virginia Research Institute said, “the more people we have, the sooner we get this done, the quicker we’re going to have another vaccine that comes out to the market.”

If you take part, the study will last for approximately two years and will require up to 10 lab visits. Participants can earn up to $800 for participating.

To be eligible, you must be 18, in good health and not pregnant. Once approved, one in three participants will be given a placebo vaccine. The other two will be given the trial vaccine.

The vaccine does not contain a strain of COVID-19, but a strain of the common cold, infused with spike proteins as seen on the surface of SARS-CoV-2. According to researchers, this is to help build immunity to the spike proteins.

After receiving the vaccine, you will be closely monitored by researchers and provided primary care.

“You have an opportunity, you have a two out of three chance of getting a vaccine and not just getting the vaccine, being closely monitored while you have that vaccine,” remarked Dr. Gharib-Rucker.

According to Dr. Gharib-Rucker, participants have experienced mild-like COVID-19 symptoms two to three days after receiving the vaccine.

Roughly 300 people have been approved for the study. The study nationwide will test 30,000 people. For those interested in participating, call the West Virginia Research Institute at 304-389-4455.

